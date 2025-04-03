News

Russia says using military force against Iran would be illegal and unacceptable

By Filipp Lebedev - 03 April 2025
Spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry Maria Zakharova.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/ File photo

Russia believes any use of military force against Iran would be “illegal and unacceptable”, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

She was commenting on US President Donald Trump's threats to bomb the country unless it reached an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme.

Bombing nuclear infrastructure would have catastrophic consequences for the entire world, Zakharova said, adding that Iran had the right to peaceful nuclear energy.

Reuters 

