A 65-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Magogeni near Malelane, prompting a police search for his brother, aged 44.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officials were called out just before 6pm on Tuesday to the Magogeni Mhlaba royal kraal. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.
“Preliminary investigations suggest that there was an argument between the siblings and the victim was stabbed. The suspect is said to have fled the scene thereafter.”
The younger brother is being sought for questioning and is asked to contact the police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS App. Alternatively, members of the public can call Det-Capt James Khoza at 076 412 3745.
“All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Ndubane said.
Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, expressed deep concern, saying: “People should seek peaceful ways to resolve disputes instead of resorting to violence.”
Search on for man accused of killing older brother in Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF
