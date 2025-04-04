Eastern Cape police have lost 410 firearms that were either stolen or have gone missing over the past four financial years.
Of these firearms, 362 were stolen, including 65 stolen directly from police stations and the remainder from SAPS officers.
A further 48 firearms have been reported missing without a clear explanation.
This was revealed by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha in his response to a parliamentary question.
According to Nqatha, 232 of the missing firearms have been recovered, but 130 remain unaccounted for.
The DA has slammed the police for “negligence” over the missing firearms.
DA MPL Yusuf Cassim said the party would call for a probe into the matter.
“The fact that hundreds of firearms have disappeared from police custody without proper accountability or tracking systems is a betrayal of the public trust,” he said.
He also expressed concern over the types of firearms that had gone missing, which included Beretta, Vektor Z88, Walther and Glock pistols, as well as Vektor R5 assault rifles, FN rifles, and Musler shotguns.
“These are not small-calibre weapons, but rather firearms designed for combat and law enforcement, which could now potentially be in the hands of criminals,” Cassim said.
The DA has called for urgent action to be taken to address the matter and to prevent further firearms from going missing.
“We will be tabling a motion in the legislature to call for a full audit and investigation into every single missing or stolen firearm, with disciplinary action against SAPS members where negligence is found,” Cassim said.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana is yet to respond to a request for comment.
Daily Dispatch
410 SAPS firearms stolen or missing over past four years in Eastern Cape
Image: Gareth Wilson
Eastern Cape police have lost 410 firearms that were either stolen or have gone missing over the past four financial years.
Of these firearms, 362 were stolen, including 65 stolen directly from police stations and the remainder from SAPS officers.
A further 48 firearms have been reported missing without a clear explanation.
This was revealed by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha in his response to a parliamentary question.
According to Nqatha, 232 of the missing firearms have been recovered, but 130 remain unaccounted for.
The DA has slammed the police for “negligence” over the missing firearms.
DA MPL Yusuf Cassim said the party would call for a probe into the matter.
“The fact that hundreds of firearms have disappeared from police custody without proper accountability or tracking systems is a betrayal of the public trust,” he said.
He also expressed concern over the types of firearms that had gone missing, which included Beretta, Vektor Z88, Walther and Glock pistols, as well as Vektor R5 assault rifles, FN rifles, and Musler shotguns.
“These are not small-calibre weapons, but rather firearms designed for combat and law enforcement, which could now potentially be in the hands of criminals,” Cassim said.
The DA has called for urgent action to be taken to address the matter and to prevent further firearms from going missing.
“We will be tabling a motion in the legislature to call for a full audit and investigation into every single missing or stolen firearm, with disciplinary action against SAPS members where negligence is found,” Cassim said.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana is yet to respond to a request for comment.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos