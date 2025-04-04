Life imprisonment for Pretoria man who raped man in cemetery 10 years ago

The Pretoria regional court has sentenced Mpho Mokoena to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a 35-year-old man in Silverton 10 years ago.
The court also sentenced Mokoena, 40, to an additional three years for kidnapping. That sentence will run concurrently with the life sentence.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday Mokoena and the victim, both from Mamelodi East, knew each other.
On December 9 2014, the victim was walking in Mamelodi when he met Mokoena, who was in a vehicle with his accomplices who remain at large.
The group asked the victim for directions to a drinking spot and he got into the car. However, instead of heading to the drinking spot, they drove to a cemetery in Silverton.
“Upon arrival, the perpetrators forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle, held him against it, and Mokoena proceeded to rape him, causing severe injuries,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
The victim was left at the scene.
Mokoena was handed over to the police by his mother but was released on bail.
The trial commenced in October 2017 and after the victim testified, proceedings were set to resume in February 2018 but Mokoena absconded, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.
“He was eventually rearrested on June 27 2023 after being found already serving another sentence in prison.”
Mokoena, through his legal representative, asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.
However, state prosecutor Anton Burger urged the court to impose life imprisonment, emphasising the gravity of the crime, the common purpose with his accomplices and that Mokoena showed no remorse for his actions.
