Daily Dispatch
Service provider in UFH fraud case gets R10,000 bail
Image: SUPPLIED
The fourth suspect arrested in connection with the alleged fraud, theft and money laundering of more than R2m that took place at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) four years ago has been released on R10,000 bail.
Service provider Craig Retief appeared briefly in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Friday, where he joined co-accused Isaac Plaatjies, former UFH director of investigations and vetting Simbongile Geqeza, now a senior Nelson Mandela University employee, and Lucretia Claudine Davids-Tladi in the dock.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba confirmed Retief was arrested on Thursday.
The four face charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption.
NMU director held in R2m Fort Hare fraud case
Fumba said the arrests followed a detailed investigation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit, which uncovered two fraudulent schemes that “drained university funds amounting to more than R2m”.
“The first case dates back to September 2 2021, when Geqeza allegedly issued a fraudulent instruction to a bank, authorising an illegal payment of R1.4m to a company with no legitimate ties to the university.
“The scheme was exposed when university management noticed financial discrepancies and reported the matter to the Hawks.
“During the meticulous investigation conducted by the Hawks, a second fraudulent transaction was uncovered, involving a payment of R985,000 to a service provider for investigative services that were never rendered.
“Furthermore, the service provider allegedly claimed to have assisted the Hawks during the university investigation, even though no services were being provided.
“This payment was allegedly facilitated by Plaatjies in collaboration with the claimant and the funds were allegedly funnelled to Davids,” Fumba said.
The accused will be back in court on May 23 after their case was transferred to the commercial crimes court in East London.
Daily Dispatch
