WATCH | Judgment expected in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula case

By TimesLIVE - 04 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Judgment is expected in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria over former speaker in the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's bid for further disclosures in the criminal case against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula wants full disclosure, but the state is refusing to hand over parts of the docket.

