WATCH | Lamola and Tau update on SA’s approach to new US tariffs

By TimesLIVE - 04 April 2025

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau are hosting a joint media briefing on Friday regarding SA's strategic approach to the new US tariff regime. 

