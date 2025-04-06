She said during the ordeal, the door was still closed.
Vena asked what was happening that led her to tell the bouncers that they should intervene.
“What was causing panic was that no-one could move from one point to another.
“I realised no windows were open. The air that we were breathing was not as fresh as one would expect it to be.”
She said they were stomping on each other, and there was no space to fall to the floor.
Vena asked if any patrons were dead or appeared to be dead.
“I recall other patrons pulling my hand. Here is another, she is still alive,” she said.
Vena asked how she managed to escape.
“A young man was standing next to me who had dreadlocks and a red jacket. I think he had told his friends that he had gone to relieve himself.
“His friends came down the steps, looking for him. His friends saw him and pulled him up, and I held on to his jacket and begged him not to leave me behind.
“He was standing against the rail and that is how they managed to pull him.
“They also pulled me up since they are stronger than I and that is how I managed to get up.”
Enyobeni Tavern inquest continues on Monday with more video evidence
Image: FILE
The inquest in the death of 21 teens at the Enyobeni Tavern more than two years ago will on Monday go through the video footage taken by CCTV cameras inside the establishment on the day of the deaths.
The inquest, held at the Mdantsane regional court, is meant to determine if anyone is criminally liable for the deaths of the 21 youths.
Hours after the deaths of the youths inside the tavern, a number of videos circulated online showing footage of the collapsed teens, some of whom were later confirmed dead.
On Friday, Zingce Sanarhana, 21, who was 18 at the time, continued her testimony.
She had started testifying on Wednesday that she was with Esinako, 17, one of the 21 victims, Sisipho,17, and a driver.
On Thursday, she could not continue the testimony because there were no interpreters available.
Frustration as Enyobeni tragedy inquest delayed
The emotional Sanarhana, who later broke down and cried, told the inquest that when she found her cousin, Esinako, she tried to resuscitate her while paramedics were confirmed to be on the way.
This was heard by presiding magistrate Mvuselelo Malindi alongside attorney Vuyisile Magqabi representing the families of the 21, and attorney Mzwanele Nkebe representing former bouncer Thembisa Diko.
When Magqabi led Sanarhana’s cross-examination, he referred to the photo evidence, where she identified her cousin’s body and clothes at the tavern.
Earlier, evidence leader Luvuyo Vena led her testimony where Sanarhana confirmed that she went back into the tavern to look for her cousin when the crowd had escaped.
She found her unconscious. She said before she escaped, it was jam-packed.
“As the people were panicking, no help was coming,” she said
Vena asked what the bouncers did.
“We were shocked and screaming, telling them that others are dying. Those who could see the bouncer said he had pepper spray,” she said.
Enyobeni survivors recall how tavern was jam-packed on night of tragedy
