“Rusa operations centre received a call from a member of the public at about 6.14am. The caller informed the controller that a mob of about 50 people were assaulting the man.
“On arrival, it was established that he was fatally injured and died before the arrival of first responders. The deceased allegedly had a history of violence towards his grandmother,” Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said.
Officers from the company had been called out at 4.21pm on Sunday to a property on Jacaranda Avenue. Balram said the Rusa crew were informed that a man had stabbed his grandmother in the neck during an argument. It was alleged he was demanding money to purchase drugs.
The injured woman had been taken to hospital, he said.
SowetanLIVE
KZN man accused of stabbing grandmother in the neck allegedly killed by angry mob
Journalist
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly stabbed his grandmother, 61, in the neck on Sunday has been killed in an alleged mob justice incident.
According to security company Reaction Unit South Africa, community members from Mountview apprehended the 24-year-old suspect on Monday morning and allegedly started assaulting him. They allegedly bound his hands and legs with a rope and beat him to death with sticks and whips.
