Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after three men were shot dead at the Zulu Drive and Nape Avenue intersection in Mofolo, Soweto, on Monday.
Spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said shots were fired at about 8am from a silver-grey vehicle towards a Toyota Corolla, killing three men.
The shooting is believed to be taxi-related, Kweza said.
“The victims belong to a taxi association.
“All possibilities will be investigated.
“The SAPS urges anyone with information that can assist with the investigations to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on the MySAPS App, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.”
TimesLIVE
Taxi-related shooting: Three killed in Soweto
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
TimesLIVE
