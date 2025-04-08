News

Amatola Water workers interdicted from continuing ‘unprotected strike’

Union to fight court order, saying staffers were provoked and employer refused to negotiate

By SIVENATHI GOSA - 08 April 2025

Amatola Water Board union members have been slapped with an interdict against their strike action which has been ongoing for 10 days, disrupting water provision in several parts of the Buffalo City Metro...

