Distraught family want to know how their missing child drowned

It was the second time the child went missing after he once boarded the wrong taxi at a packed Durban beachfront

MFUNDO MKHIZE

The distraught family of grade 2 Nsimbini Primary School pupil Siqalo Ntlooa, who disappeared after a day out with three friends, are puzzled that the boy, who knew he couldn't swim, was found drowned. ..