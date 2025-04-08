Distraught family want to know how their missing child drowned
It was the second time the child went missing after he once boarded the wrong taxi at a packed Durban beachfront
The distraught family of grade 2 Nsimbini Primary School pupil Siqalo Ntlooa, who disappeared after a day out with three friends, are puzzled that the boy, who knew he couldn't swim, was found drowned. ..
