KwaZulu-Natal police killed four alleged suspects on the M4 southern freeway near the old airport south of Durban.
According to the spokesperson of ALS paramedics, Garrith Jamieson, their crew arrived on the scene just after 6pm on Tuesday to find police in attendance and the road closed off.
“Paramedics were shown to a vehicle where four men were found with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Paramedics assessed the men and they were declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.
He said no police officers were injured in the shoot-out.
“At this stage the exact events are unknown but all necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the shooting but could not provide any further details.
TimesLIVE
Four suspects killed in shoot-out with police on Durban's southern freeway
No police officers were injured
Image: Supplied by ALS paramedics
KwaZulu-Natal police killed four alleged suspects on the M4 southern freeway near the old airport south of Durban.
According to the spokesperson of ALS paramedics, Garrith Jamieson, their crew arrived on the scene just after 6pm on Tuesday to find police in attendance and the road closed off.
“Paramedics were shown to a vehicle where four men were found with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Paramedics assessed the men and they were declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.
He said no police officers were injured in the shoot-out.
“At this stage the exact events are unknown but all necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the shooting but could not provide any further details.
TimesLIVE
One suspect killed, five others suspected of church robberies arrested after shoot-out with police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos