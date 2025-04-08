News

Four suspects killed in shoot-out with police on Durban's southern freeway

No police officers were injured

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 08 April 2025
Four suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police south of Durban.
Image: Supplied by ALS paramedics

KwaZulu-Natal police killed four alleged suspects on the M4 southern freeway near the old airport south of Durban.

According to the spokesperson of ALS paramedics, Garrith Jamieson, their crew arrived on the scene just after 6pm on Tuesday to find police in attendance and the road closed off.

“Paramedics were shown to a vehicle where four men were found with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Paramedics assessed the men and they were declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

He said no police officers were injured in the shoot-out.

“At this stage the exact events are unknown but all necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the shooting but could not provide any further details.

