Hefty sentence for Nigerian man who defrauded American homebuyer

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday sentenced Nigerian Abdul Olatunji Samson to 10 years' imprisonment for theft after a transnational fraud case that defrauded an American homebuyer of more than R3.2m.

Samson was sentenced to an additional 10 years for money laundering.

At the time of his arrest, the accused was already in custody serving 12 years for fraud in an unrelated matter.

“The charges stem from a cyber-enabled fraud reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which subsequently involved the US Secret Service which collaborated with South Africa’s Hawks,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said the lead investigator, Col Oscar Mopedi, discovered that the victim’s email correspondence with their conveyancing attorney had been intercepted during a house purchase transaction.