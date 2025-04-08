Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday donated 50 tablets to Bhisho Primary School, fulfilling a promise he made to pupils earlier in 2025 at an International Women’s Day event.
Mabuyane said the donation was a step towards bridging the digital divide and empowering the youth.
“The future of our province hinges on the education and empowerment of our youth,” Mabuyane said.
“I’m committed to backing initiatives that equip learners with the necessary tools and resources to thrive.
“This tablet donation is a step towards bridging the digital divide and unlocking our youth’s potential.”
Mabuyane’s adviser, Zamikaya Maseti, represented him at the handover ceremony.
The donation forms part of the province’s broader efforts to harness technology and drive socioeconomic development.
By investing in education, Mabuyane said, he was empowering the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in an increasingly digital world.
Mabuyane donates tablets to Bhisho Primary School
Image: SUPPLIED
