Mabuyane pleased with progress on N2 upgrade

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has hailed the N2 road upgrade between Makhanda and Peddie as a huge milestone for the province’s infrastructure development.
Mabuyane conducted an oversight visit to the project on Monday.
He said the upgrade is set to bring much-needed relief to motorists and businesses.
The project includes road alignment, climbing lanes, and community access roads, designed to improve safety and efficiency for motorists and freight transport.
Speaking during the visit, Mabuyane emphasised the importance of the N2 upgrade in unlocking the economic potential of the province.
“This road is more than just a transport route; it is a lifeline that connects our people to opportunities,” Mabuyane said.
“Government is not only investing in tarmac and bridges but also in economic growth, safety, and the dignity of our communities.
“We are pleased with the progress so far and will continue to provide oversight to ensure this project is completed.”
Mabuyane was joined on the inspection by Ngqushwa local municipality mayor Sanga Siyabulela Maneli and senior officials from the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral).
“What pleases me is that this almost half-a-billion-rand project has more than 500 people on site as we speak,” he said.
According to the premier, 50 SMMEs have benefited.
“Where I’m standing it’s a paved road, it’s 3.5km from the main road to the next community, the village. The paving has been done by SMMEs as part of the support packages,” he said.
“This is exactly what we meant when we said that when we come and make an impact, that impact must be seen on the people on the ground.”
Mabuyane was satisfied with the progress of the project, including skills transfer.
“We are happy to see that when we are doing these roads, we are also leaving behind skills.”
The project is part of the government’s initiatives to turn the province into “a construction site”.
Initially set to finish by mid-2024, roadworks have been extended until December due to mountain blasting requirements. — Daily Dispatch
Mabuyane pleased with progress on N2 upgrade
Project uplifting communities, creating employment
