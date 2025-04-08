Man said to be a witness shot dead in Wynberg magistrate's court
Police do not yet have a motive as they continue their investigation
A man, believed to be a state witness, was shot dead in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday morning.
“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” police said in a statement.
Police said the motive for the attack formed part of its investigation and no arrests were made.
The National Prosecuting Authority said it had been informed that the deceased was a state witness but it was not in a position to confirm that as the matter was under investigation.
Wynberg court shooting, Cape Town:— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 8, 2025
A shooting occurred outside Wynberg Court when suspects jumped out of a white Toyota Quantum and opened fire.
One person was shot and succumbed to his injuries.
The motive is possibly gang-related.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/sTxOma3HYq
The City of Cape Town informed residents that the Wynberg municipal court, which is in the magistrate’s court complex in Church Street, was closed for the rest of the day.
The city said the Wynberg municipal court might be open again on Wednesday. However, it advised the public to first phone to check.
TimesLIVE