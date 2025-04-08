Man said to be a witness shot dead in Wynberg magistrate's court

A man, believed to be a state witness, was shot dead in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday morning.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” police said in a statement.

Police said the motive for the attack formed part of its investigation and no arrests were made.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it had been informed that the deceased was a state witness but it was not in a position to confirm that as the matter was under investigation.