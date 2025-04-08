News

WATCH | President Ramaphosa addresses opening of Police Summit

By TimesLIVE - 08 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is presiding over the opening of the Police Summit at Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Gauteng on Tuesday.

He will also deliver the main address.

The inaugural event takes place under the theme “Efficiency in Action: Optimising South Africa's Policing Potential”, aligning with chapter 12 of the National Development Plan on Building Safer Communities.

The summit will address the high levels of crime in by reflecting on policing approaches and developing more effective methods for the SAPS.

