WSU professor joins global elite of arthritis experts
Renowned rheumatologist Prof Ajesh Basantharan Maharaj of Walter Sisulu University has become the first South African to be elected to the steering committee of the respected Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (Grappa). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.