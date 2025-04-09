Dali Mpofu to face LPC disciplinary inquiry for misconduct
The senior counsel must answer to seven charges, including bringing the legal profession into disrepute
Senior counsel Dali Mpofu has been called to a disciplinary inquiry before the Legal Practice Council’s (LPC) disciplinary committee. He is facing seven charges of breaching the code of conduct for legal practitioners — including bringing the profession into disrepute, impugning people’s characters and failing in his duty to the court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.