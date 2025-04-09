US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had authorised a 90-day pause as part of his tariff plan but was also raising the tariff rate for China to 125%, effective immediately.
Donald Trump announces a 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs
President raises tariff rate for China to 125%, effective immediately
Image: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES
China retaliates by imposing 84% tariffs on the US
