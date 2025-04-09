Pastor gets 15 years for raping woman under pretence of spiritual healing

Months later, on September 4 2022, Mongatane prophesied over the young woman and instructed her to return in two days for further intervention regarding “obstacles” in her life.
TimesLIVE
Image: SAPS Limpopo
A 42-year-old Limpopo pastor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a 25-year-old woman he manipulated into believing she needed spiritual intervention.
According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, Thabiso Victor Mongatane was convicted and sentenced in the Mahwelereng regional court on Monday for the rape in Masodi village on September 7 2022.
“A 42-year-old man abused his powers and raped a vulnerable woman after making her believe she had a condition that needed spiritual intervention,” said Ledwaba.
The ordeal began in March 2022 when the victim’s mother fell ill and Mongatane was recommended by a relative to assist.
The 25-year-old woman took her mother to Mongatane’s premises in Masodi village in the Mahwelereng policing area, where the pastor performed what was described as a spiritual treatment.
Months later, on September 4 2022, Mongatane prophesied over the young woman and instructed her to return in two days for further intervention regarding “obstacles” in her life.
“The victim drove back to the premises to get treatment from the pastor on September 7 2022,” said Ledwaba.
“Upon arrival, the victim was ordered to take off her clothes and cover her body for steaming. Mongatane left the victim for a few minutes and returned afterwards. He ordered the victim not to dress because he wanted to continue with the treatment and she complied,” said Ledwaba.
It was during this treatment session that Mongatane raped the woman.
A case of rape was opened at the local police station and transferred to the Mokopane family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
Sgt Lesetja Langa led the investigation, resulting in Mongatane’s arrest on March 28 2024.
“During the court proceedings, Mongatane was granted R1,000 bail until he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment,” said Ledwaba.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the work of the investigation team and welcomed the conviction and sentencing.
TimesLIVE
