Samwu workers march to EL City Hall to highlight service delivery failures
Hundreds of SA Municipal Workers Union members marched down bustling Oxford Street from the North End Stadium on Tuesday to highlight issues of financial mismanagement in the metro, as well as corruption and service delivery failures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.