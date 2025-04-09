News

WATCH | President Ramaphosa addresses Women Judges Conference

By TimesLIVE - 09 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday delivering the keynote address at the 17th Biennial Conference of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) in Cape Town.

The conference is convened by the South African chapter of the IAWJ and is organised under the theme “Resilience: Women in Leadership to End Gender-Based Violence & Femicide”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Minister of Human Settlements briefs media on the NHBRC’s report into George ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 17th IAWJ Biennial Women Judges Conference