Courtesy of SABC
Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane is on Wednesday briefing the media on the outcomes of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council’s investigation into the George building collapse.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Thembi Simelane briefs media on George building collapse
Courtesy of SABC
Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane is on Wednesday briefing the media on the outcomes of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council’s investigation into the George building collapse.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos