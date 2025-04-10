An East London businessman was released on R2,000 bail after he appeared in the local magistrate’s court on Wednesday, charged with fraud and forgery in connection with a water tender contract.
Thabo Caza, 45, the director of Bay Breeze Trading 390 CC, was arrested by the Hawk’s East London Serious Corruption Investigation team on the same day as his court appearance.
“It is alleged that on August 21 2020, the development section of Amatola Water advertised a tender application for hiring water tankers to supply water to various communities within Sarah Baartman areas,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“There were various requirements to qualify for the tender, including possession of a licensed water tanker, which had to be produced.
“On August 27 2020, it is further alleged that Caza’s company, through misrepresentation with the intention to defraud Amatola Water, submitted a fraudulent vehicle registration certificate purporting to have been issued by the relevant licensing authorities from the department of transport, whereas it was not.”
East London businessman accused of water-tender fraud granted bail
Image: SAPS
The submission made Caza the suitable service provider for the tender and he was awarded a contract to supply water.
Mhlakuvana said after the services were rendered, Caza submitted his invoices to Amatola for payment, which was paid to his business entity.
“During auditing, discrepancies were picked up, and the matter was referred to the Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU), where it was later handed over to the Hawks for thorough investigation,” he said.
“The investigations by the Hawks confirmed that Amatola Water was [allegedly] prejudiced to the amount of more than R217,000.
“Further investigation led to Caza’s arrest by the Hawks.”
The matter was postponed to April 23 for legal representation.
