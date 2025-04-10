Crime is a cause and a symptom: Ramaphosa calls for holistic approach
'It affects the economy, discourages investment and disrupts business activity'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fight against crime in South Africa must go beyond policing and delve into the root causes of criminal behaviour, including patriarchy, misogyny, poverty and broken families.
Speaking at the opening of the 2025 policing summit at Emperor’s Palace in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa emphasised that crime is both a cause and a symptom of broader societal issues.
“Crime is both a cause and a symptom. It is a cause of insecurity and instability in communities. It weakens the social fabric. It has a direct impact on the economy. It discourages investment, disrupts business activity and leads to increased security costs for companies,” he said.
The president pointed to a range of social issues such as poverty, inequality, unemployment and lack of opportunity as major contributors to criminality. He said patriarchy and misogyny were key drivers of violence, particularly gender-based violence, which remains rampant in South Africa.
“Addressing crime without understanding its root causes is like a doctor treating a patient for a fever without diagnosing the underlying illness,” said Ramaphosa.
The summit, which began on Tuesday, brings together law enforcement, business, civil society, labour, interfaith leaders and community members to forge a holistic approach to policing and crime prevention.
Ramaphosa said the event represented a critical moment to rethink how South Africa addresses safety and security.
“It is encouraging that this summit brings together stakeholders from the safety and security establishment, communities and civil society, business, the interfaith sector, labour and other sectors. Just as crime is an all-of-society problem, overcoming crime must be an all-of-society effort.”
The president called for renewed support for the police, while also urging the force to be guided by Batho Pele principles.
“The police need to be guided by the Batho Pele principles of high service standards, consultation, equal access to services, and treating citizens with respect, dignity and empathy.”
Ramaphosa called for a stronger emphasis on community involvement, saying policing alone cannot stem the tide of crime.
“From this summit, we need a clear plan on how to better involve communities in crime prevention and detection, and on harnessing the potential of community policing forums (CPFs) in line with relevant legislation and regulations.
“Citizens must be empowered to participate in crime prevention efforts through collaboration, awareness, and community-driven initiatives to create safer neighbourhoods. This can no longer be seen as an add-on — it is critical to an effective policing strategy.”
The president expressed hope the summit would help craft a co-ordinated national strategy that addresses both the symptoms and the systemic causes of South Africa’s high crime.
“The SAPS mission is not only to investigate and prevent crime, and ensure that offenders are brought to justice, but also to participate in efforts to address the root causes of crime.”
TimesLIVE