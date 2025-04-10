News

East London chess maestro selected for team SA

Elsje Jacobs chosen for two international tournaments after big win in Cape Town

Premium
By LEBO MJANGAZE - 10 April 2025

East London chess champion Elsje Jacobs, 19, is set to fly the SA flag high on the international stage...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News
Russia takes an American astronaut to space station | Reuters