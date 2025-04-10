Former metro director plans to sue after fraud acquittal
Maqekeza-Galada and fellow accused off the hook in money laundering and corruption case
After a lengthy legal battle with her former employer, Buffalo City Metro, over alleged fraud, money laundering and corruption, former metro director, Wendy Maqekeza-Galada is a free woman — now contemplating suing the metro and the NPA...
