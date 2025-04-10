Former Mhlontlo municipality manager turns to court after being fired over matric certificate
A senior manager, whose employment contract was rescinded earlier in 2025 after failing to produce his original matric certificate, has now taken the troubled Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality to court in a bid to have his dismissal overturned...
