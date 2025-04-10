Bear the dog has been released by his kidnappers — but his agony is not over.
The two-year-old mixed breed was in the Triton double-cab when it was stolen from his owner, Grant Cotterell, on March 11 at his girlfriend's house in Kariega, Nelson Mandela Bay, by an armed gang.
Now he is stranded in Lusikisiki, 600km away from Cotterell — who is in Gqeberha, immobilised, both because his bakkie is still with the kidnappers and because of surgery to his shoulder.
For a month the kidnappers have been demanding different amounts, making promises and breaking them. "They would send videos and photos," said Cotterell.
Finally on Thursday morning they agreed to release the dog.
"I paid R5,000 and a person tasked by the kidnappers took him to the Flagstaff police," Cotterell said on Thursday night.
This was after a frantic search for someone who could give his Bear a home for the night.
Eventually a kindly policeman — who doesn't want to be identified because the case is not closed — drove the dog to Lusikisiki, 45km away, where there are state kennels.
Cotterell said he has not spoken to his girlfriend since the incident.
"Her phone is constantly off," he said.
A month ago, police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said a case of house robbery had been opened at the KwaNobuhle police station and a second case of extortion at the Walmer police station.
Kidnapped dog released — 600km from home
