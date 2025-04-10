News

Mom wins damages case against health MEC

Supreme Court of Appeal orders Eastern Cape department to pay damages over newborn with cerebral palsy

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 10 April 2025

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa to pay agreed or proven damages for medical negligence that caused a baby to suffer a brain injury resulting in cerebral palsy while his mother was giving birth...

