In yet another blow to kidnapping syndicates, struck within days of an earlier one, a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement and private security members freed another kidnapping victim on Sunday.
In the latest police crime statistics, released this year, the growth rate in kidnappings for ransom climbed through the roof. Between October and December last year, 4,748 people were kidnapped in South Africa.
But police and the security cluster have started a serious fight back.
In the latest instalment of this backlash, another kidnapping victim was rescued on Sunday, this time in Tshwane.
TimesLIVE has seen a police report resulting from the operation.
SAPS provincial police referred TimesLIVE to national communications, who by the time of publishing the story, had not yet responded to the TimesLIVE request.
Multidisciplinary team rescues another kidnapping victim
Between October and December last year, 4,748 people were kidnapped in SA
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
In yet another blow to kidnapping syndicates, struck within days of an earlier one, a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement and private security members freed another kidnapping victim on Sunday.
In the latest police crime statistics, released this year, the growth rate in kidnappings for ransom climbed through the roof. Between October and December last year, 4,748 people were kidnapped in South Africa.
But police and the security cluster have started a serious fight back.
In the latest instalment of this backlash, another kidnapping victim was rescued on Sunday, this time in Tshwane.
TimesLIVE has seen a police report resulting from the operation.
SAPS provincial police referred TimesLIVE to national communications, who by the time of publishing the story, had not yet responded to the TimesLIVE request.
Missing East London businessman reunited with family
Senior members of SAPS and the security cluster involved in the operation, however, did confirm the success and shared the operational report with TimesLIVE.
According to the operational report, information was received about the kidnapping of “a middle-aged African male” in Cosmo City, who was being held for ransom in a house in Tshwane’s Olievenhoutbosch.
The kidnappers were using a silver Volkswagen Polo. Investigators followed up the information and their investigations led them to the house in Olievenhoutbosch.
The operational plan was executed, and the victim was rescued from an outbuilding next to the house where he was being held.
Kidnap victim’s dog still held hostage after his escape
According to SAPS sources, the suspects were detained and further investigations are continuing. Members from the following entities took part in the successful operation:
Sources close to the investigation told TimesLIVE they are looking into the possibility of the suspects being linked to other crimes.
This after a 50-year-old woman who was kidnapped in Ga-Rankuwa last Tuesday was rescued two days later (on Thursday) in Pretoria North.
According to a police report shared by a law enforcement source on Saturday, three suspects — two women and a man aged between 34 and 57 — were arrested for kidnapping and robbery.
According to a press release on the police’s official website, investigations led to two suspects at a house in Karenpark, Akasia, where the victim was being held. She was rescued and provided with medical treatment before being united with her family.
“Police further recovered a white Polo vehicle, allegedly used in the kidnapping. Police investigations continue.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos