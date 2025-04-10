Municipalities to be grilled on performance in Bhisho

Buffalo City Metro, along with six other Eastern Cape municipalities, will appear before the provincial portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) on Friday to address their challenges.
The other municipalities are Raymond Mhlaba, Makana, Walter Sisulu, Ingquza, Sundays River Valley and Sakhisizwe.
The session, scheduled from 8.30am to 6pm at the Dolly Mzaidume Committee Room in Bhisho, will be attended by Cogta MEC Zolile Williams.
This follows a March 14 meeting where the committee received presentations from the auditor-general and provincial treasury on municipalities in the province.
Legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said the intention was to interact with each of the municipalities and scrutinise their challenges, especially financial management, institutional management, governance and other issues.
“Even on the issue of any current or outstanding investigation reports that the municipality might have,” she said.
“The intention is to check as to whether the municipalities have a plan of dealing with those issues that have been raised in these different reports.
“And also to check on the monitoring and support that the department provides on these municipalities.
“The intention is to ensure that the municipalities have a plan how they are going to deal with the issues that have been raised and how they commit to stick to those plans.”
The committee aims to assess the support provided by the provincial Cogta and treasury to the municipalities and evaluate the MEC’s compliance with Section 105(1) of the Municipal Systems Act.
The municipalities will brief the committee on their state, focusing on good governance and public participation, institutional transformation and organisational development, financial viability, basic service delivery and infrastructure development.
The session aligns with Section 114 of the constitution, which mandates provincial legislatures to ensure executive accountability and oversight of provincial executive actions and organs of state.
Daily Dispatch
Municipalities to be grilled on performance in Bhisho
Image: FILE
Buffalo City Metro, along with six other Eastern Cape municipalities, will appear before the provincial portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) on Friday to address their challenges.
The other municipalities are Raymond Mhlaba, Makana, Walter Sisulu, Ingquza, Sundays River Valley and Sakhisizwe.
The session, scheduled from 8.30am to 6pm at the Dolly Mzaidume Committee Room in Bhisho, will be attended by Cogta MEC Zolile Williams.
This follows a March 14 meeting where the committee received presentations from the auditor-general and provincial treasury on municipalities in the province.
Legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said the intention was to interact with each of the municipalities and scrutinise their challenges, especially financial management, institutional management, governance and other issues.
“Even on the issue of any current or outstanding investigation reports that the municipality might have,” she said.
“The intention is to check as to whether the municipalities have a plan of dealing with those issues that have been raised in these different reports.
“And also to check on the monitoring and support that the department provides on these municipalities.
“The intention is to ensure that the municipalities have a plan how they are going to deal with the issues that have been raised and how they commit to stick to those plans.”
The committee aims to assess the support provided by the provincial Cogta and treasury to the municipalities and evaluate the MEC’s compliance with Section 105(1) of the Municipal Systems Act.
The municipalities will brief the committee on their state, focusing on good governance and public participation, institutional transformation and organisational development, financial viability, basic service delivery and infrastructure development.
The session aligns with Section 114 of the constitution, which mandates provincial legislatures to ensure executive accountability and oversight of provincial executive actions and organs of state.
Daily Dispatch
Flashy BCM boss triggers Scopa lifestyle audits call
BCM bosses flayed over ‘money pool’ report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos