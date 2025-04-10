Outspoken senior counsel Dali Mpofu is again in the spotlight, this time facing a disciplinary hearing before the Legal Practice Council on April 30.
Mpofu faces seven charges of misconduct, including for allegedly bringing the legal profession into disrepute, impugning the character of others and failing in his duty to the court.
Known for his fiery courtroom presence, Mpofu often uses lengthy monologues, politically-charged arguments and, at times, ad hominem attacks, tactics that have made him a controversial and captivating figure in the legal world.
His behaviour during the impeachment inquiry of former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane drew particularly sharp criticism and may now come back to haunt him.
Opinions remain divided. Some view Mpofu as a bulldog advocate for justice, unafraid to challenge power. Others believe his confrontational style crosses ethical lines and damages the profession.
POLL | Do you think Dali Mpofu is ill-tempered or misunderstood?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
