A 13-year-old East London boy and a 26-year-old relative were shot dead, with their bodies later found dumped in different locations this week.
Mystery surrounds their tragic deaths.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said on Friday that the boy and the relative had said they were visiting a garage in Mdantsane to meet another relative.
Later, the complainant received a call from them saying they were on their way from the Kwelerha area.
“They never arrived at the house,” Gantana said.
“The following morning, the complainant received a call from the forensic pathology section in Mdantsane, inviting them to identify a deceased male’s [body] collected from the Ntabozuko policing area.
“The deceased, a 26-year-old, was positively identified as the man who was in the company of the missing boy.”
The 13-year-old boy was also found dead with bullet wounds to his upper body on the N6 between East London and Stutterheim.
Boy, 13, relative, 26, shot dead under mysterious circumstances
Image: 123RF/ZEFERLI
Two murder cases have been opened.
“The docket will be transferred to [the] serious and violent crimes [unit],” Gantana said.
The grieving family declined to comment, saying they were struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.
“I have been advised by the police not to speak to the media,” the boy’s father said.
Another relative said: “I’m heartbroken, I can’t even speak about him.”
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact SAPS Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station. Information may be provided anonymously.
