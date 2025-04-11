Meanwhile Yolelo is said to have handed himself in at the Fleet Street police station on the same day at noon.
“They have not been charged yet, I do not know the reason for the delay or what is happening but the treatment is unfair for people who handed themselves over to the police.
“We learnt about that when we read the warrant this morning. Both are facing the same charges,” Jikijela said.
In November last year, Yolelo and Mtshengele together with a group of other close industry associates, were nabbed by the police’s special violent crimes task team members while having lunch at a restaurant at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Most were released hours later. Jikijela said they expect the pair to appear before the East London magistrate court on Monday.
Police are yet to comment on the matter.
This is developing story.
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | Eastern Cape taxi bosses hand themselves over to police
Image: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/LULAMA ZENZILE
Two top Eastern Cape taxi bosses handed themselves over to police on Thursday facing charges of extortion and intimidation.
Former provincial Santaco chair Zola “Bishop” Yolelo and Uncedo taxi association president Fuzile “Teacher” Mtshengele on Friday morning were kept at the Fleet Street police awaiting formal charges.
Mtshengele’s Mthatha-based attorney, Luntu Jikijela of Luntu Jikijela incorporated, confirmed to the Dispatch on Friday morning that the pair had been kept in custody since Thursday.
According to Jikijela, Mtshengele handed himself over at the Ezibeleni police station at 9am before being transferred to East London on the same day.
ARREST, RELEASE, REPEAT | Eastern Cape businessman's latest brush with the law
Meanwhile Yolelo is said to have handed himself in at the Fleet Street police station on the same day at noon.
“They have not been charged yet, I do not know the reason for the delay or what is happening but the treatment is unfair for people who handed themselves over to the police.
“We learnt about that when we read the warrant this morning. Both are facing the same charges,” Jikijela said.
In November last year, Yolelo and Mtshengele together with a group of other close industry associates, were nabbed by the police’s special violent crimes task team members while having lunch at a restaurant at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Most were released hours later. Jikijela said they expect the pair to appear before the East London magistrate court on Monday.
Police are yet to comment on the matter.
This is developing story.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos