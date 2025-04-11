News

Communities stranded due to dire state of roads

Conditions in several areas made worse by heavy rains in past few days

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 11 April 2025

Persistent rainfall for the past few days on treacherous roads in two communities has made it almost impossible for people to go to work or school...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Chapter 9 Institution Institutions brief media on Omotoso Judgment and handling ...
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 10 April 2025