Court declines to prosecute in case of ‘kidnapped’ dog
A 35-year-old suspect appeared in the Flagstaff magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with the kidnapping of Bear, a two-year-old mixed-breed dog from Nelson Mandela Bay.
The suspect was charged with possession of stolen property, specifically the dog, found at Sigubudwini locality in Flagstaff.
However, the court declined to prosecute, with no clear reason provided by the time of publication.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobantu Gantana said KwaNobuhle detectives were on their way to Flagstaff to fetch the suspect, who will face charges of kidnapping and extortion.
“The reunion of Bear with the rightful owner is being handled by police and the owner with no exact time frame of finality,” Gantana said.
The owner, Grant Cotterell, 42, was relieved as he awaited reunion with his beloved pet.
“Initially, it was extremely hard, but one has to be strong and stay positive,” he said.
Cotterell had interacted with the kidnappers on social media, and one even expressed affection for Bear.
Bear was stolen from Cotterell’s girlfriend’s house in Kariega on March 11 by an armed gang.
After being held for a month, Bear was released on Thursday by his kidnappers in Lusikisiki, more than 600km away from Cotterell.
Kidnap victim’s dog still held hostage after his escape
During the ordeal, the kidnappers demanded different amounts and made promises they broke.
Cotterell paid R5,000 for Bear's release and a person tasked by the kidnappers took him to the Flagstaff police.
A kind policeman drove Bear to Lusikisiki, where there are state kennels.
A month ago, Gantana confirmed that cases of house robbery and extortion had been opened at the KwaNobuhle and Walmer police stations, respectively.
Cotterell was kidnapped on March 11 while visiting his girlfriend in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, and held for more than 17 hours.
The kidnappers stole his Mitsubishi Triton double-cab bakkie and Bear.
This week, Cotterell said he had not spoken to his girlfriend since the incident.
“Her phone is constantly off,” he said.
Police were tight-lipped when asked about his girlfriend’s whereabouts on Friday.
