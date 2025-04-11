KSD ratepayers now to receive monthly bills via SMS, email
The King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, which has faced sharp criticism from ratepayers and businesses for its “shambolic” billing system, is turning to SMSes and email to ensure that 35,000 consumers get their statements on time...
