TimesLIVE
March in support of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi cancelled after Ipid said to withdraw investigation letter
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A planned march in support of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was cancelled on Friday.
The march was set to get under way from Curries Fountain Stadium in Durban.
Mkhwanazi was facing an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after allegations he shielded an official at Qalakabusha prison in Empangeni who was about to be arrested for allegedly selling drugs to prisoners.
While Mkhwanazi didn't respond to TimesLIVE queries, it has been reported he has confirmed a letter of complaint to Ipid, which accused him of protecting the prison official, was withdrawn.
He said the allegations were part of a high-level political ploy to axe him for his hardline approach to crime and corruption.
Organiser Ntokozo Mkhize said the march was intended to support the top policeman but there was no need to go ahead now.
“Our main aim is to show support to Mkhwanazi amid the spurious allegations against him and to urge Ipid to reconsider the letter of complaint against him,” said Mkhize.
Public order police were deployed to monitor the situation at Curries Fountain on Friday.
“This victory is testament to the collective strength and unity of the people of KwaZulu-Natal who were prepared to take to the streets in support of Mkhwanazi. We stand in gratitude to those who stood ready to support this cause,” said Mkhize.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu told SAfm on Wednesday there was “nothing untoward” about the Ipid investigation.
“Mkhwanazi should focus on his work and the best he can do for the people of KwaZulu-Natal is to continue fighting crime as he is doing,” said Mchunu.
He had not received any progress report from Ipid on its investigation into Mkhwanazi.
“That is work being done by Ipid, not us as the police ministry.”
According to an earlier Ipid statement, Mchunu had asked them to probe Mkhwanazi, but they later said they received a complaint from an unknown person.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping declined to engage on the matter.
TimesLIVE
