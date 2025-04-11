News

Motsoaledi announces R1.78bn budget to create jobs for doctors

11 April 2025
Innocentia Nkadimeng
Journalist
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi also announced an additional R1bn would be spent on buying new beds, mattresses, linen, sheets, pillows, bassinets for newborn babies and other items necessary to address the shortage of resources in healthcare facilities. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that 1,200 doctors' posts, 200 nursing positions and 250 other healthcare positions have been approved by the department at a cost of R1.78bn.

The issue of unemployed doctors has sparked concern, with many unemployed doctors protesting to demand jobs. Organisations have also called for government to provide employment to doctors who have completed their community service.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Motsoaledi said the department couldn't do anything at the time due to budgetary constraints. However, due to a new budget presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, the department is in a position to create the opportunity.

“The human resource unit will commence with the recruitment processes once all logistics have been finalised,” he said.

Motsoaledi also announced an additional R1bn would be spent on new beds, mattresses, linen, sheets, pillows, bassinets for newborn babies and other items necessary to address the shortage of resources in healthcare facilities.

“One of the most embarrassing experiences the public sector had to endure is the shortage of simple things that will make the stay of patients a worthwhile experience.

“We've checked province by province what their needs are. We remember in the sense of shame how babies were put in cardboard boxes in hospitals in the North West a few years ago.”

TimesLIVE

