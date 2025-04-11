NSRI plucks stricken Granny and Grandpa Grommet from pounding Kowie surf

The NSRI boat and crew plucked an elderly Granny Grommet body boarder and older “Gandpa Grommet” from pounding 1.5m surf off East Beach, Port Alfred, soon after 9am on Friday.
A crowd of 60 people, including 52 Kowie Granny Grommets taking part in their much-loved Friday surf session, watched anxiously from the beach as Sjaan Rossouw, in her 60s, was swept out in a rip current.
Kowie Granny Grommets leader, Dr Jennifer Hodgskiss said the NSRI was called but when Rossouw was almost 100m out in the impact zone and being knocked off her board, an elderly Chappy le Roux, who in his 70s, and husband of one of the surfing woman, went in with his bodyboard.
Hodgskiss said she blew furiously on her whistle to try to stop Le Roux from going in to try to rescue her but he appeared not to hear her.
He then got into difficulties.
She said the NSRI arrived within minutes, raising a spontaneous cheer from the crowd.
The craft and crew were soon in the churning, sandy zone picking up the stricken bodyboarders.
She said: “It was the most wonderful sight, and sense of relief, seeing the yellow and red NSRI ski boat come around the pier. They circled Sjaan and Chappie, and quickly and expertly rescued them from the surf, and brought them safely to shore.
“The NSRI also sent a vehicle to assist from the land. Luckily, neither of them needed medical intervention. The NSRI were super efficient, friendly and compassionate. I'm so thankful that no lives were lost.”
Hodgskiss said the group which has soared in numbers in the last year, had already held a water awareness session with the NSRI, who had advised that the group have their Friday fun at the safer Kelly’s Beach.
The NSRI is about to release a statement, but an NSRI source on the boat said they were busy working on the vessel when the call came and were able to get out within minutes.
Their usual response time out the river was five to six minutes.
