Ntshoko has a previous conviction of murder and was sentenced to 10 years.
Ngudlane was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and sentenced to six months in jail for it in 2006. Ngxeke is a first-time offender. “It is not hard to imagine the anxiety and absolute trepidation which must have engulfed [Patrick at] the crime scene,” Malusi said.
“The postmortem report indicates that the deceased was stabbed thrice in the neck and three times in the chest.
“One of the neck wounds was so deep it penetrated the trachea.
“A stab wound in the chest perforated his left lung, which caused it to collapse.
“He had blood in the mouth and nostrils. He had 950ml of blood in his lungs.
“The presence of blood in these areas appears to indicate he was alive for a period after the wounds were inflicted.”
He said common sense suggested Patrick had died a very painful death, drowning from the blood in his lung.
“Any doubt about the brutality and callousness of the murder is dispelled by the photographs of the deceased after his body was discovered.
“They make for grim viewing. The savagery and sadism is there for all to see.
“The accused have shown an astonishing lack of remorse.
“Even at this stage, they do not seem to appreciate the gravity of their offence.
“This bodes ill for their rehabilitation. The prospects of rehabilitation appear to me to be very slim.
“It is worse for Ngudlane, who at the time of committing this offence was still a prisoner, though on parole.”
Three get life for hit on East London man to claim insurance payout
Image: 123RF
An East London man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for taking out a hit on his older brother to claim policy payouts.
Lizo Ntshoko, 50, and his accomplices, Zuko Ngudlane, 32, and Xolisa Galala Ngxeke, 38, were each sentenced to life in jail by the East London high court on Thursday by judge Thembekile Malusi.
Malusi convicted them three on Tuesday for the murder of Patrick Nongalwana Ntshoko, 62.
Ntshoko cashed in about R260,000 in policy payouts.
Man found guilty of having brother killed for insurance payouts
“It is a most serious violation of the constitutional right to life,” the judge said.
“Planning to kill another human being and executing the plan has always been regarded as a serious aggravating factor.
“The conduct of all three accused in killing the deceased amounted to abuse of an older person as provided in the Older Persons Act 13 of 2006.
“The clear motive for all the accused was naked greed.
“Ngudlane and Ngxeke were the assassins who coveted the reward offered by Ntshoko for killing the deceased.
“Ntshoko is a failed businessman who considered the proceeds of insurance he had taken out on the life of his brother to be the way out of his deplorable financial circumstances. “The protection of society and the deterrence of others are important determinates of the interests of society.”
Patrick had one child who depended on a social grant.
He gave his brother rental income from the shacks on his property despite his own constrained financial circumstances.
Call for acquittal of three charged with ‘insurance policy hit’
Ntshoko has a previous conviction of murder and was sentenced to 10 years.
Ngudlane was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and sentenced to six months in jail for it in 2006. Ngxeke is a first-time offender. “It is not hard to imagine the anxiety and absolute trepidation which must have engulfed [Patrick at] the crime scene,” Malusi said.
“The postmortem report indicates that the deceased was stabbed thrice in the neck and three times in the chest.
“One of the neck wounds was so deep it penetrated the trachea.
“A stab wound in the chest perforated his left lung, which caused it to collapse.
“He had blood in the mouth and nostrils. He had 950ml of blood in his lungs.
“The presence of blood in these areas appears to indicate he was alive for a period after the wounds were inflicted.”
He said common sense suggested Patrick had died a very painful death, drowning from the blood in his lung.
“Any doubt about the brutality and callousness of the murder is dispelled by the photographs of the deceased after his body was discovered.
“They make for grim viewing. The savagery and sadism is there for all to see.
“The accused have shown an astonishing lack of remorse.
“Even at this stage, they do not seem to appreciate the gravity of their offence.
“This bodes ill for their rehabilitation. The prospects of rehabilitation appear to me to be very slim.
“It is worse for Ngudlane, who at the time of committing this offence was still a prisoner, though on parole.”
Insurance murder accused told me he was paid for killing — witness
Malusi said in his view all three accused had equal moral blameworthiness, regardless of the roles they had played because they had all been acting in furtherance of a common purpose.
“I find no merit in the submission that the accused were tempted by money to commit this odious and callous crime,” he said.
“I have considered the personal circumstances of each accused separately to determine whether, looked at cumulatively, they constitute substantial and compelling circumstances.
“My firm view is that the personal circumstances of each accused are neither weighty nor truly convincing to depart from the mandated minimum sentence.
“I have also considered whether the mandated sentence is not disproportionate.
“My view is that the sentence fits the crime, the criminal and all the circumstances.
“The sentence is not unduly harsh for any of the accused.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos