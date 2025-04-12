News

Ransom demanded for US missionary abducted in Gqeberha

By Herald Reporter - 12 April 2025

A ransom demand has been made for the 45-year-old US missionary abducted on Thursday evening while delivering a sermon at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gold bolts past key $3,200 mark on dollar slide | Reuters
Helicopter crashes into New York's Hudson River, killing six | REUTERS