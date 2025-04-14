News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

By TimesLIVE - 14 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Gauteng High Court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

UNICEF says rape, sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Congo | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial continues | 14 April 2025