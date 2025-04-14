WATCH | Premier Oscar Mabuyane sets out vision for Eastern Cape growth in exclusive interview

In an exclusive interview premiering at 8am on April 15, Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James talks to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, as he outlines his administration’s key achievements and shares his vision for the province’s future.
Reflecting on the groundwork laid by the sixth administration, Mabuyane highlighted the importance of continuity, strategic leadership, and partnerships to unlock economic growth. He touches on plans to boost job creation, enhance infrastructure, and improve service delivery across the region.
The interview also covers governance challenges, investment opportunities, and how the next administration will build on momentum to drive inclusive progress.
Watch the full interview below:
