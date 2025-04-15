Justice department's accountability measures sees 54 dismissals

The department of justice and constitutional development says it has intensified its internal accountability measures to ensure a clean, capable and ethical public administration.

The department said in the 2024/25 year, it proactively addressed 223 labour relations matters. Of these, 164 had been finalised, with 54 officials dismissed. The department said this was a clear demonstration of its firm stance against misconduct.

“The finalised cases also include 41 suspensions, 15 resignations, four acquittals and four withdrawals. The remainder resulted in a range of disciplinary sanctions, including verbal, written and final written warnings, all issued in line with due process and the gravity of each case,” the department said in a statement.