Lesotho has granted a licence to Elon Musk's Starlink to operate a satellite network and provide satellite internet services, the country's communications authority said on Monday.
The licence granted to Starlink Lesotho will be valid for 10 years, said the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA).
The development comes as Lesotho seeks to engage with the US on reciprocal trade tariffs after it was hit with a 50% tariff, the highest levy on US President Donald Trump's list of target economies announced earlier this month but later said would temporarily be lowered.
The LCA said the "landmark decision" to grant a licence to Starlink marked "a significant step forward in the country's digital transformation" and underscored "the authority's unwavering commitment to enabling a competitive, transparent, and forward-looking communications sector that fuels economic growth and fosters innovation".
On March 5, in an address to the US Congress, Trump referred to Lesotho as a country "no one has heard of" to laughs from his audience. Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, later said the remark was "quite insulting".
Lesotho grants operating licence to Musk’s Starlink
Image: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS/File photo
Lesotho has granted a licence to Elon Musk's Starlink to operate a satellite network and provide satellite internet services, the country's communications authority said on Monday.
The licence granted to Starlink Lesotho will be valid for 10 years, said the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA).
The development comes as Lesotho seeks to engage with the US on reciprocal trade tariffs after it was hit with a 50% tariff, the highest levy on US President Donald Trump's list of target economies announced earlier this month but later said would temporarily be lowered.
The LCA said the "landmark decision" to grant a licence to Starlink marked "a significant step forward in the country's digital transformation" and underscored "the authority's unwavering commitment to enabling a competitive, transparent, and forward-looking communications sector that fuels economic growth and fosters innovation".
On March 5, in an address to the US Congress, Trump referred to Lesotho as a country "no one has heard of" to laughs from his audience. Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, later said the remark was "quite insulting".
Bangladesh to secure Starlink deal within three months: interim leader
Starlink, whose parent company is SpaceX, submitted its licence application in April 2024 but faced opposition including from civil society groups such as Section 2.
"By proceeding with the decision, the LCA has not only disregarded the valid objections of local stakeholders but has also compromised the integrity and credibility of the regulatory process," said Section 2 coordinator Kananelo Boloetse.
"Chief among the objections was the fact that Starlink Lesotho is 100% foreign-owned, a factor that should have weighed heavily in a licensing process that ought to safeguard national interests and promote inclusive local participation."
Starlink operates in many African countries, but has faced licensing obstacles in places such as SA and Namibia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos