No more overtime for healthcare worker who bagged R110m jackpot

A healthcare worker who has claimed R110m in Powerball jackpot winnings says she will finally take time off to rest from long, demanding shifts.

“Many of us are burnt out but we work extra hours just to make ends meet. Now, I can finally take time off to rest,” she said.

The regular participant in National Lottery games said she will be securing the basics for her family.

“A home and a car — but also, I want to enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures. I’ve never been able to take my children on a holiday, so that’s definitely on my list. Nothing over the top, we’ll start with a trip to Durban,” she said.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB app with a R30 wager using the quick pick selection method for last Tuesday's draw.

The winner described the surreal moment when she realised she had won the jackpot: “I saw a message from FNB about winning, but I didn’t immediately comprehend it.

“Then I started receiving calls from an 087 number, but I ignored them, like I always do. The caller was persistent for a few days, and when I finally answered, it was the bank notifying me that I had won the PowerBall jackpot!”